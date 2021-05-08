The Ministry of Planning announces its one-year achievements

Shafaq News / The Iraqi Government Media Cell announced, on Saturday, the achievement of the Ministry of Planning in the economic and developmental aspects.

The Cell said in a statement, that “from May 2020 until the end of April 2021, the Ministry of Planning has achieved a number of goals and took more measures related to the development and economic situation in the country.”

According to the Statement, "the Ministry runs back 30 out of 52 hospitals to work, and returned the displaced to their areas in cooperation with the Ministry of Displacement and Migration and United Nations organizations.

On the Social Fund for Development projects, the Ministry completed 32 projects, and added eight more governorates to the Fund's projects.

The Ministry also followed up technical and contractual problems of more than 70 different projects throughout Iraq.

The statement added that the Ministry evaluated the performance of the governors in three governorates: Muthanna, Al-Diwaniyah, and Najaf.

On the other hand, it has completed "preparing the second national voluntary report for sustainable development, in preparation for Iraq's participation in the United Nations High-Level Political Forum (HLPF), and has prepared a strategy for developing and improving the public sector in Iraq, as well as preparing a document for developing the performance of senior leaders in Iraq."

The Ministry of Planning indicated that it “faced challenges that impeded work, including the Covid-19 pandemic, the lack of allocations and financial liquidity, and the failure to approve the 2020 budget.