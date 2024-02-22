Kurdish leader condemns federal court's decisions as "political" and "hateful"

Shafaq News/ The leader of the Kurdistan Socialist Democratic Party (KSDP), Mohammed Haji Mahmoud, on Thursday condemned the decisions of the Iraqi Federal Supreme Court (FSC) as "political" and "full of hatred" against the Kurdistan region.

Mahmoud, also known as "Kaka Hama," was specifically critical of the FSC's decision to require the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) to hand over all oil and non-oil revenues to the federal government.

He described this decision as an attempt to "dry up the sources of income for the region" and force the KRG to "beg" Baghdad for money.

"Accepting this unjust decision is like hammering a nail into the coffin of the Kurdistan political entity," Mahmoud said.

The KSDP leader denounced the FSC's decision to dissolve the Kurdistan election commission, calling it a "poisoned dagger in the back of the Kurds and the Kurdistan political entity."

Mahmoud's comments reflect the growing anger and frustration among Kurdish leaders over the FSC's decisions, which they see as an attempt to undermine the KRG's autonomy and weaken the Kurdish political project.