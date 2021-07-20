Kurdish leader Masoud Barzani condemns the Sadr city attack

Shafaq News/ The Kurdish leader, Masoud Barzani, strongly condemned today the terrorist attack that targeted "innocent" civilians in the Sadr city.

Barzani said in a statement that this crime is evidence of the lack of conscience and humanity of the terrorists who committed it on the Day of Arafa, when people were preparing to receive the Eid.

He added that these are the enemies of religion, humanity, and sanctities, and must pay for their crime.

"I offer my condolences to the families and relatives of the victims of this tragic disaster, and I consider myself a partner in their sorrows. I ask Almighty God to give them patience and solace, and we hope for a speedy recovery for the wounded", he added.