Kurdish leader Barzani with Iraqi National Movement: Threats to Iraq's stability on the table

Shafaq News/ On Monday, Kurdish leader Masoud Barzani and the Secretary General of the Iraqi National Movement, Ayad Allawi, discussed ongoing regional developments and Iraq's stability.

A statement from Barzani’s headquarters indicated that the leader received Allawi and his delegation at his residence in Saladin Resort in Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region.

"The meeting exchanged views on the Kurdistan Parliament elections held last October,” the statement affirmed. “It also covered recent developments in Iraq and the region, along with the threats and challenges to Iraq's stability."