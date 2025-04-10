‘Outright lies’: Allawi rejects former regime payoff allegations

Shafaq News/ On Thursday, the office of Ayad Allawi, Secretary-General of the Al-Wifaq Al-Watani party, rejected allegations that he paid a former Saddam Hussein regime official in exchange for electoral support.

According to the office’s statement, the accusations were aired by journalist Hamid Abdullah during his program Wa Tilka Al-Ayyam (“Those Days”), citing a book allegedly authored by a former bodyguard of Saddam Hussein.

Allawi’s office denounced the claims as baseless and defamatory, calling them “outright lies with no connection to reality, intended to damage Dr. Allawi’s reputation.”

The statement also criticized the program for presenting unverified claims as fact, describing the approach as a “serious breach of journalistic ethics, particularly when addressing respected national figures.”

Allawi’s office also emphasized that his political record is “transparent and well-documented,” warning that legal steps would be taken against those spreading false information.

“We urge media outlets to act responsibly and ensure the accuracy of their reporting when referencing public figures,” the statement concluded.