Kurdish leader Barzani on Syrian conflict: Dialogue is the basis for resolving the disputes

Shafaq News/ On Saturday, Kurdish leader Masoud Barzani expressed hope that recent developments in Syria will lead to dialogue as the basis for resolving the disputes between the conflicting parties.

"We are closely following the recent events and changes in Syria, as these developments have a direct impact on the political future, security, and stability of Syria and our entire region,” Barzani stated.

Moreover, the Kurdish leader called for dialogue and understanding as the foundation for resolving the contentious issues in Syria, adding, "We hope no actions that deepen ethnic and sectarian divisions among Syria's components are taken."

Barzani expressed hope that the concerned parties will reach “a peaceful agreement” that serves the interests of all Syrian components, ensuring coexistence, peace, and stability.