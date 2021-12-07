Report

Kurdish leader Barzani: "Mrs. Mitterrand's tears will never be forgotten"

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2021-12-07T14:08:17+0000
Shafaq News/ Kurdish leader Masoud Barzani received Gilbert Mitterrand, son of the late French first lady, Danielle Mitterrand.

A statement issued by Barzani's media office said that the latter expressed appreciation for Mrs. Mitterrand's major role in helping the Kurdish people, describing her as a great person and a great friend, stressing that "the tears she shed for the Kurdish people will never be forgotten."

The statement quoted Barzani saying, "the Kurdish people, no matter how much they do in commemorating Mrs. Mitterrand, will not be enough, nor at the level of the assistance and devotion she provided for the people of Kurdistan.

The Kurdish leader thanked the French people, the governments, and the presidents of France for their continuous support of the Kurdish people.

For his part, Mitterrand expressed gratitude to the Barzani and the Kurdish people for their loyalty to Mrs. Danielle Mitterrand.

