Kurdish lawyers initiate legal actions against Shaswar Abdulwahid

Shafaq News / Kurdish lawyers and legal professionals filed lawsuits on Monday against Shaswar Abdulwahid, the leader of the New Generation Movement, and other Kurdish officials.

In a press conference attended by a group of lawyers and legal experts from the Kurdistan Region, Karzan Rafat, a spokesperson for the legal team, stated that these officials have been taking unlawful actions and exerting pressure on the federal government in Baghdad to implement "chauvinistic" agendas, resulting in the non-implementation of the 2023 budget by the Kurdistan Regional Government.