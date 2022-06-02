Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Kurdish lawmakers call for allowing voters from minority groups to vote twice

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2022-06-02T10:49:24+0000
Kurdish lawmakers call for allowing voters from minority groups to vote twice

Shafaq News/ The minorities' representatives in the parliament of Kurdistan-Iraq presented a list of recommendations to the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) to boost the representation of the minority groups, an official statement by Turkmen and Christian lawmakers said on Thursday.

The lawmakers called for establishing a special register for the minority groups in the region and "rendering the quota voting exclusive to them."

The statement called for "actively involving the minorities in the preparations for the quota election (lists, special election centers, committees, monitoring, and logistics) and making Iraq a single constituency for the minorities."

The statement suggested holding a special election for the members of minority groups one day ahead of the general election, in addition to their participation in the general election.

The lawmakers expressed "resolute rejection of decreasing the minority groups seats in the parliament."

"The recent controversy did not revolve around the quota itself, rather than the mechanisms that allowed members of powerful parties to take over the seats of minority groups," they added, "this issue shall be addressed because it demotivated the voters. The turnout among minority voters is less than 20%."

related

Masoud Barzani meets with the KDP bloc in the Iraqi parliament

Date: 2022-01-13 21:46:39
Masoud Barzani meets with the KDP bloc in the Iraqi parliament

MPs protest in the Kurdistan Parliament and call for an emergency meeting

Date: 2020-12-09 11:49:13
MPs protest in the Kurdistan Parliament and call for an emergency meeting

Kurdistan's Parliament: Baghdad's decision about oil and gas is a "serious blow to the Iraqi federal system."

Date: 2022-02-16 06:03:47
Kurdistan's Parliament: Baghdad's decision about oil and gas is a "serious blow to the Iraqi federal system."

Kurdistan parliament to choose the New Minister of Natural Resources on Wednesday

Date: 2021-01-04 09:18:42
Kurdistan parliament to choose the New Minister of Natural Resources on Wednesday

Faiq expresses support for holding Baghdad-Erbil talks

Date: 2022-03-01 11:57:14
Faiq expresses support for holding Baghdad-Erbil talks

Members of Kurdistan Parliament demanded enlisting the employee's living conditions on the agenda of the upcoming session

Date: 2021-01-05 10:02:59
Members of Kurdistan Parliament demanded enlisting the employee's living conditions on the agenda of the upcoming session

FICC files lawsuit against the Speaker of the Kurdistan Region's Parliament

Date: 2022-05-11 07:36:32
FICC files lawsuit against the Speaker of the Kurdistan Region's Parliament

Kurdistan Parliament accepted Soran Omar's resignation

Date: 2020-07-27 15:17:30
Kurdistan Parliament accepted Soran Omar's resignation