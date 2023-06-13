Kurdish interior minister: US backs strong Kurdistan in independent Iraq

Shafaq News / Kurdish Regional Government Interior Minister Rebar Ahmed affirmed that the United States supports a powerful Kurdistan region within a stable and independent Iraq. He also stated that attempts were made to marginalize Kurdistan during the approval of the general budget, but thanks to the protective political forces of the country, those attempts were thwarted.

Minister Ahmed made these remarks to journalists in Washington after meeting with senior officials from the US Department of Defense and Department of State during an official visit conducted by a delegation from the Kurdistan region.

Ahmed said that the United States supports an independent and secure Iraq while preserving its independence. Furthermore, the US envisions a strong Kurdistan region within this framework, emphasizing that American officials agree on the importance of having a robust Kurdistan within a federal, prestigious, and constitutional Iraq.

Regarding the approval of the budget, the minister noted that attempts were made to marginalize the Kurdistan region, deviating from the spirit of coexistence and the principles of the Iraqi constitution. However, the protective forces of the country ultimately defeated these attempts aimed at excluding Kurdistan from the decision-making process within Iraq.

He further added that the United States has reaffirmed its support for the Peshmerga forces, and democracy in the Kurdistan region holds great significance for them.

One of the key topics discussed by the Kurdish Interior Minister with American officials was the issue of refugees and internally displaced persons (IDPs) in Kurdistan. Ahmed remarked, "I can say that 90 percent of the displaced persons and refugees in Iraq are present in the region."

He also mentioned that US officials renewed their support for the protection of Yazidis, Christians, and various communities residing in the Kurdistan region. The US officials highly appreciated the region's democratic values, freedom, and preservation of the rights of diverse communities.