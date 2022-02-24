Kurdish elections will not be held on time if the law gets amended-official

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2022-02-24T11:30:32+0000

Shafaq News / Mona Qahwaji, member of the Kurdistan Parliament's Presidium, said today that the legislative elections will be postponed if the election law gets amended. Qahwaji said in a press conference today, "we are awaiting for a Presidential decree regarding the election date", adding that the election law file should be finalized through compromisation. She noted that the Higher Independent Electoral Commission is no longer legitimate and is incapable of carrying out its duties, pointing out that a new commission must be formed.

related