Kurdish dams hit record highs after heavy rainfall

Shafaq News- Erbil

Heavy rains have pushed water levels in the Kurdistan Region to record highs, with Dukan and Darbandikhan dams absorbing more than 242 million cubic meters, the Kurdish Ministry of Agriculture and Water Resources reported on Monday.

In a statement, the Ministry confirmed that all smaller dams across the Region have reached full capacity. Water at Dukan Dam rose 83 centimeters, while Darbandikhan Dam increased 35 centimeters. Authorities plan to release additional water from Darbandikhan, urging residents near the Sirwan River and downstream areas to stay clear of riverbanks and water channels for safety.

Al-Sulaymaniyah recorded higher rainfall this season compared with last year, exceeding 760 millimeters in total. Penjwen received the heaviest rain, while Garmian reported the lowest amounts. In Erbil, Khasnazan Dam reached full capacity, with surplus water flowing through natural channels toward surrounding areas.

Iraqi authorities previously warned that the country could lose up to 20% of its water resources by 2035 due to climate change, upstream dam projects, and aging infrastructure. The United Nations projected in 2024 that nearly 7 million Iraqis are already affected, while 90% of the country’s rivers have experienced reduced flow.

Read more: Iraq’s water crisis deepens: Reserves collapse, mismanagement continues