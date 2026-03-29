Flood flows contained in Diyala: Rains swell rivers, bridge collapses

Shafaq News- Diyala

Iraq’s water authorities on Saturday brought under control heavy flood flows caused by days of intense rainfall in Diyala province in northeastern Iraq, warning residents to take precautions after river discharge levels were sharply increased.

According to the Diyala Water Resources Directorate head, Muhannad al-Maamouri, water inflows from floods and rainfall toward the human-made lake of Hamrin reached around 2,000 cubic meters per second.

Al-Maamouri told Shafaq News that water levels at the lake Hamrin have reached between 70% and 80% of its total capacity of 2.5 billion cubic meters, while Al-Adhaim Dam has reached about 70% of its 1.5 billion cubic meter capacity. The releases from the Diyala River have also been increased to 50 cubic meters per second —up from 10 cubic meters per second previously due to water scarcity.

Al-Maamouri pointed out that the province is preparing the river channel for potential flood waves, as well as to flush stagnant water and replace it with cleaner flows for irrigation and the ongoing winter agricultural plan.

Since the beginning of the week, the province has been witnessing heavy rainfall and flooding, particularly in Khanaqin and the eastern region, where storms have sent runoff from the Iranian highlands toward border areas, including Qazaniya and Mandali, filling at least six seasonal valleys.