KRG dedicates 1.2 billion dinars to rehabilitating 11 dams throughout the Region

Date: 2022-01-04T16:27:01+0000

Shafaq News/ The Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) has allocated 1.2 billion dinars to restore 11 dams in the Region, Minister of Agriculture Begard Talabani said on Tuesday. Minister Talabani said in a statement that Prime Minister Masrour Barzani's decision was a part of the cabinet's endeavors to bolster irrigation projects and rehabilitate the dams in the Region. The statement said that the allocated funds will be dedicated to restoring the dams of "Shiwa sor", "Hasha Zayni", and "Chami samwer" in al-Sulaymaniyah; "Kashkan" and "Pedohi" in Duhok; "Harawa", "Qader Karam", and "Awa Spi" in Garmyan, and "Digle" in Erbil.

