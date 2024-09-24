Kurdish Region sees tourism boom, generating Over $1.3 Billion in revenue

Shafaq News/ The Kurdistan Region of Iraq has enjoyed a record-breaking tourism season, generating over $1.3 billion in revenue, according to a report by CNBC Arabia.

The region's tourism sector experienced a growth of nearly 10% compared to the previous year, driven by a surge in visitors from central and southern Iraq.

The mild climate and affordable travel costs have attracted millions of tourists to the region, both through independent travel and organized tours.

The Kurdistan Regional Government has strategically focused on tourism as a key driver of economic growth, with investments in the sector accounting for 42% of the region's total investments of $75 billion. This has led to the development of over 180 new tourism projects, both by local and foreign partners.

As a result of these investments, the region now boasts over 700 hotels and 80 large resorts, as well as more than 1,150 restaurants. These facilities have been operating at over 40% capacity during the peak seasons of spring and summer. The region has also organized many festivals and events, further boosting tourist arrivals by 8%.

The proximity of the Kurdistan Region and the relatively low cost of travel, ranging from $100 to $150 per person, have made it a popular and affordable alternative for tourists compared to international destinations.