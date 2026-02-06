Kurdish President reaffirms political solidarity on KIU anniversary

Shafaq News- Erbil

Kurdish President Nechirvan Barzani on Friday marked the 32nd anniversary of the Kurdistan Islamic Union (KIU), commending the party’s role in political life in the Kurdistan Region.

In a statement, Barzani extended his congratulations to Mullah Salahaddin Mohammed Bahaaddin, the KIU’s secretary-general, as well as to the party’s leadership, members, and supporters, wishing them continued success and progress.

While describing the KIU as a contributor to peace, coexistence, and civil and parliamentary struggle, he reaffirmed the importance of solidarity and cooperation among all political forces in the Region to confront challenges and protect constitutional achievements.

Founded in 1994 and commonly known as “Yekgirtû,” the Kurdistan Islamic Union represents the Muslim Brotherhood's ideology in Iraqi Kurdistan and currently holds seven seats in the Kurdish Parliament.