Kurdish President and German Official Collaborate on Solid Program to Address Climate Change Challenges in Iraq

Shafaq News/ Kurdish President Nechirvan Barzani and Parliamentary State Secretary at the German Ministry for Economic Affairs and Climate Action, Franziska Brantner, have agreed to develop a comprehensive program to assist Iraq and the Kurdistan Region in addressing the urgent challenges posed by climate change and drought.
During their meeting in Berlin on Monday, accompanied by the Iraqi ambassador, Luqman Abd al-Rahim al-Faili, the two leaders discussed the critical issues of climate change, water scarcity, drought, and desertification currently impacting Iraq. They acknowledged the need for foreign support and expertise to tackle these challenges effectively.
Both Barzani and Brantner emphasized the importance of establishing a robust program to confront these issues head-on in Iraq. They stressed the necessity of providing support, particularly in renewable energy, reducing dependence on oil, promoting private sector growth, and encouraging German investments in Iraq and the Kurdistan Region.
President Barzani's visit to Berlin includes meetings with Germany's Chancellor, Olaf Scholz, and other senior German officials.
The discussions aim further to develop bilateral relations between Iraq, the Kurdistan Region, and Germany, expand areas of cooperation and address the prevailing situation in Iraq, the Kurdistan Region, and the broader region.