Kurdish Presidency and IHEC express optimism, ensure smooth October 20 elections

Shafaq News/ The Kurdistan Region Presidency and Iraq's Independent High Electoral Commission (IHEC) confirmed that the upcoming parliamentary elections, scheduled for October 20, will proceed without any obstacles.

Dilshad Shehab, spokesman for the Kurdistan Region Presidency, said at a joint press conference with Judge Omar Ahmed of the IHEC, "We aim for a fair and successful electoral process, with no obstacles to its conduct."

"The Kurdish Presidency emphasizes the importance of holding elections on schedule."

Regarding his meeting with the IHEC Chairman, Shehab said, "We aimed to reaffirm support for the Kurdish Presidency and discuss election preparations, covering many topics."

"We are happy and optimistic about the success of this operation."

In addition, Shehab pointed out that "the Kurdish Presidency is working to bridge viewpoints among political parties," noting, "While electoral campaigns are expected, there is noticeable progress in the competition between parties."

The Kurdish Presidency spokesman urged political parties to "protect the Kurdistan Region's positive image during the election campaign," highlighting that all parties and candidates have the right to promote themselves according to the Commission's guidelines."

In turn, Ahmed announced that "all preparations for the Kurdish elections are complete," confirming that "there are no obstacles to holding the elections on the scheduled date."

Furthermore, the IHEC Chairman noted that "international observers will oversee the voting process in the Kurdistan governorates."

"The Regional Government will ensure election security and that the voting process on October 20 proceeds smoothly."

Notably, Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani set October 20, 2024, for the Kurdistan parliamentary elections. Originally scheduled for June 2024, the elections were postponed after the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) boycotted due to a federal court ruling that canceled 11 seats for minority groups, reducing the parliament to 100 seats and changing the electoral system. A new ruling in May restored five minority seats, leading the KDP to participate. The elections will elect 100 lawmakers from Erbil, Halabja, Al-Sulaymaniyah, and Duhok.