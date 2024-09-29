KRI Election Commission: Ballots being printed in the UAE amid 16 complaints

Shafaq News/ On Sunday, Iraq's Independent High Electoral Commission announced that it is nearing completion of the necessary preparations for the sixth parliamentary elections in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq (KRI).

After meeting with civil society organizations monitoring the electoral process, Nabard Omar, the Director of Kurdistan Region Election Commission, stated in a press conference, "Although the commission has completed 95% of its work, the electoral campaign started four days ago, and 16 complaints have been submitted so far.”

“Additionally, 150,000 ballots have not yet been delivered."

Omar further pointed out that the ballots are currently being printed in the UAE, confirming that special voting will take place on October 18, and general voting will occur on the 20th of the same month. “Polling centers will open at 7 AM and close at 6 PM.”

On Wednesday, the Kurdistan election campaign began, with Shafaq News Agency documenting the widespread display of candidates' posters along roadsides and in public squares across Erbil, the capital of the Region.

Back in June, President Nechirvan Barzani issued a Regional decree setting October 20, 2024, as the official date for the Kurdistan parliamentary elections.

The October vote is expected to elect 100 new lawmakers representing the governorates of Iraqi Kurdistan: Erbil (34 seats, including one for Christians and one for Turkmen), Halabja (three seats), Al-Sulaymaniyah (38 seats, including one for Christians and one for Turkmen), and Duhok (25 seats, including one for Christians).