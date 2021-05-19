Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Kurdish Parties leaders share views on the Region's constitution: Unity is a must

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2021-05-19T09:28:08+0000
Kurdish Parties leaders share views on the Region's constitution: Unity is a must
Shafaq News/ "The Kurdistan Region: Unity and Constitution" held today, Wednesday, in the Kurdistan Region University hosted the leaders of the big parties in the Region and explored their views about the constitution and the preparations for its ratification.

In a symposium at the sidelines of the conference, the General Coordinator, Omar Sayyid Ali, said, "where do we get unity from if we have two administrations, two Peshmerga forces, two Asayish forces, and two finance organizations? Everything we have is divided into two," in reference to the two swooping parties in the Region, the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) and the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK).

The leader of the Kurdistan Justice Group (formerly Known as the Kurdistan Islamic Group), Ali Bapir, said, "We shall achieve justice before. After that, we can achieve unity. Unity allows us to formulate a good constitution."

He added, "fifteen years have passed since drafting the Iraqi constitution. Until the moment, we still have no constitution because we think in a narrow scope. We took the partisan affiliation as a criterion."

The co-chair of the PUK, Pafel Talabani, said, "We must reconcile with our people, and then unity will be achieved."

The Secretary of the Political Bureau of the KDP, Fadel Mirani, said, "I believe that the constitution is essential because it is a social contract," he added, "the problem is that none of us goes and browses his papers to know where the mistakes are?" 

 For his part, the leader of the Kurdistan Islamic Union, Khalil Ibrahim, said, "the constitution will not be achieved if there is no political consensus and we do not restore the people's confidence in the authority in the Region."

related

KDP: our headquarters will be opened again in Diyala's disputed areas

Date: 2020-12-17 15:56:58
KDP: our headquarters will be opened again in Diyala's disputed areas

KDP to wait the investigation’s results regarding attacking its Headquarters in Halabja

Date: 2021-03-19 08:41:26
KDP to wait the investigation’s results regarding attacking its Headquarters in Halabja

U.S. played a role in KDP and PUK reconciliation, U.S. official says

Date: 2021-01-13 06:11:58
U.S. played a role in KDP and PUK reconciliation, U.S. official says

KDP leader expresses solidarity with Palestinians

Date: 2021-05-14 13:10:19
KDP leader expresses solidarity with Palestinians

KDP and PUK reiterate the need for unity on the anniversary of the February 1st bombing

Date: 2021-02-01 09:23:04
KDP and PUK reiterate the need for unity on the anniversary of the February 1st bombing

KDP assigns Omid Khoshnaw to Erbil "Governor" position

Date: 2021-02-02 13:46:17
KDP assigns Omid Khoshnaw to Erbil "Governor" position

For the first time since 2017 KDP’s Flag-waving in Khanaqin

Date: 2020-08-14 16:13:09
For the first time since 2017 KDP’s Flag-waving in Khanaqin

KDP highlights "positive Signs" on Kurdistan's share of the budget issue

Date: 2021-02-15 17:43:20
KDP highlights "positive Signs" on Kurdistan's share of the budget issue