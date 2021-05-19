Kurdish Parties leaders share views on the Region's constitution: Unity is a must

Shafaq News/ "The Kurdistan Region: Unity and Constitution" held today, Wednesday, in the Kurdistan Region University hosted the leaders of the big parties in the Region and explored their views about the constitution and the preparations for its ratification.

In a symposium at the sidelines of the conference, the General Coordinator, Omar Sayyid Ali, said, "where do we get unity from if we have two administrations, two Peshmerga forces, two Asayish forces, and two finance organizations? Everything we have is divided into two," in reference to the two swooping parties in the Region, the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) and the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK).

The leader of the Kurdistan Justice Group (formerly Known as the Kurdistan Islamic Group), Ali Bapir, said, "We shall achieve justice before. After that, we can achieve unity. Unity allows us to formulate a good constitution."

He added, "fifteen years have passed since drafting the Iraqi constitution. Until the moment, we still have no constitution because we think in a narrow scope. We took the partisan affiliation as a criterion."

The co-chair of the PUK, Pafel Talabani, said, "We must reconcile with our people, and then unity will be achieved."

The Secretary of the Political Bureau of the KDP, Fadel Mirani, said, "I believe that the constitution is essential because it is a social contract," he added, "the problem is that none of us goes and browses his papers to know where the mistakes are?"

For his part, the leader of the Kurdistan Islamic Union, Khalil Ibrahim, said, "the constitution will not be achieved if there is no political consensus and we do not restore the people's confidence in the authority in the Region."