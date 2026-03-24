Kurdish PM urges halt to attacks on Iraqi Kurdistan after Peshmerga strike

Shafaq News- Erbil

Kurdish Prime Minister Masrour Barzani on Tuesday called on Baghdad and the international community to halt attacks on the Kurdistan Region following an overnight strike on Peshmerga bases that killed six fighters and injured 30 others.

In a statement, Barzani condemned the incident as “treacherous and hostile,” offered condolences to the families of the victims, and wished a swift recovery to the wounded, while affirming that necessary measures will be taken to address such threats.

Earlier today, the Ministry of Peshmerga said six Iranian ballistic missiles struck two military positions in the Soran area, targeting the 7th Infantry Division headquarters of the First Area and a unit from the 5th Infantry Division north of Erbil.

Read more: Between war and neutrality: Kurdistan navigates US-Iran confrontation