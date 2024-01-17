Kurdish PM cancels meeting with Iranian Foreign Minister over missile strikes

Shafaq News/ Kurdish Prime Minister Masrour Barzani canceled a planned meeting with Iran's foreign minister, Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, in response to Iranian missile strikes on the Iraqi Kurdish city of Erbil, a source told Reuters.

On Monday, Iran's Revolutionary Guards (IRGC) launched ballistic missiles at what it said was a spy base for Israel's intelligence agency Mossad in northern Iraq.

IRGC said the strike in Iraq destroyed "one of the main espionage headquarters" of Israel in Erbil.

According to the Kurdish authorities, at least four civilians were killed, and six others were injured in the attack.

Iraqi and Kurdish officials condemned the attack, saying it "violates Iraq's sovereignty."

Baghdad also filed a complaint against Iran's "aggression" at the United Nations Security Council, seeking international intervention and condemnation. The Iraqi government has also recalled its ambassador to Tehran.