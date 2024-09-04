Kurdish PM Barzani: Kurdistan faces 'unjust policies,' Iraqis endure 'bad conditions'

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) PM Masrour Barzani expressed disappointment over what he described as "unfair policies" directed against the Region by certain influential figures in Iraq.

His remarks came during a ceremony honoring investors organized by the Kurdistan Investment Board.

Barzani acknowledged that the Region has faced significant financial difficulties in recent years. However, he praised “people's resilience, which has been crucial in overcoming these challenges.”

Furthermore, he reiterated Kurdistan’s commitment to developing a robust economic infrastructure. “We hope for parallel development across other parts of Iraq.”

Despite Iraq's substantial natural, human, and material resources, Barzani criticized the country’s management, which he claimed has led to “bad living conditions for many Iraqis who do not benefit from the nation's wealth.”

“The service sector in Iraq is also bad.”

The Kurdish PM lamented that the Region has suffered from "unjust" policies from certain individuals, emphasizing that “fair treatment of Kurdistan would benefit all of Iraq.”