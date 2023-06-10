Kurdish Leader Barzani Urges Syrian Kurds to Unify and Strengthen Alliances

Shafaq News/ Leader Masoud Barzani, the head of the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP), delivered a speech during his participation in the twelfth conference of the Syrian Kurdistan Democratic Party in Erbil, calling on Syrian Kurds to unite their ranks and forge stronger alliances.

A statement by Barzani's headquarters said that the KDP leader warmly welcomed the conference attendees, expressing his wishes for a successful event that addresses the party's demands. He commended the party's pivotal role in the September and Gulan revolutions.

Barzani extended his gratitude to all past and present fighters who played crucial roles in the Kurdish people's liberation movement. He expressed hope for improved conditions that would enable their return to their ancestral land and emphasized the importance of unity in facing challenges.

Furthermore, Barzani called for strengthening friendships and alliances, emphasizing his unwavering support for the Syrian Kurds since the beginning of the events in Syria in 2011. He highlighted his commitment to their unity, urging them to speak with one voice when making collective decisions.

Barzani revealed his support for three previous conferences held by the Syrian Kurdistan Democratic Party, emphasizing the importance of their struggle and joint national action. Regrettably, he acknowledged the creation of obstacles along their path. Still, he remained optimistic, stating that the journey of the people's struggle is long and those responsible for hindering Kurdish progress will face the consequences.

In conclusion, Barzani reaffirmed his unwavering support for the Syrian Kurds in their "genuine national and patriotic struggle," emphasizing that their cause serves the greater Kurdish people's just aspirations in Syria.

The twelfth conference of the Syrian Kurdistan Democratic Party commenced today in Erbil, attended by over 220 members. The meeting is set to continue for two days, providing a platform for meaningful discussions and decisions.