Kurdish Iranian opposition camp in Erbil hit by three rockets

Shafaq News- Erbil

Three rockets struck the Jizhnikan camp belonging to the Kurdistan Democratic Party of Iran (KDPI) in Erbil on Saturday.

A security source told Shafaq News that the rockets landed inside the camp’s perimeter but caused no casualties.

Security forces imposed a cordon around the site following the incident.

Earlier on Saturday morning, forces from the Global Coalition, in coordination with Kurdistan Region security agencies, intercepted two separate drone attacks of “unknown origin” targeting sites in the cities of Erbil and Al-Sulaymaniyah.