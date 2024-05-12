Kurdish IDP farmers face uncertainty as camps prepare to close

Shafaq News/ A decision by the Ministry of Migration to close displacement camps in the Kurdistan Region in July has left internally displaced persons (IDPs) in Dohuk who have turned to farming for food and income in a state of uncertainty.

Having spent years in camps without work or government stipends to meet their daily needs, IDPs in Dohuk have been forced to utilize the fertile land in the governorate for agriculture.

The Ministry of Migration's decision to close the camps coincides with the harvest season for the IDPs' crops.

"I started planting the land two months ago and I was waiting for the summer season to harvest the crops, but the Ministry of Migration's decision has left me wondering whether I will stay for the harvest or not," Sami Jardo, one of the displaced farmers, told Shafaq News Agency.

Jasim Qasim, for his part, told Shafaq News Agency that his family had been forced to resort to farming after the reduction of aid provided in the camps, expressing their concern about not achieving the expected production this year.

"We rely on the harvest to sell crops in the markets, but there is a decision to close the camps in Kurdistan, which puts us in a financial dilemma," said Jemel Rasho.