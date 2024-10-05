Kurdish Change Movement backs “qualified candidates” ahead of Kurdistan parliamentary elections

Shafaq News/ On Saturday, the National Council of the Kurdish Change Movement (Gorran) held a non-emergency meeting in the "Zargata" hall in Al-Sulaymaniyah, where they discussed the movement's fate in the upcoming parliamentary elections in the Kurdistan Region, scheduled for October 20.

The meeting was held in the absence of the new interim coordinator and some Council members, but it included representatives from the "Nushirwan Sons" faction, or the "Elected National Council Members." It demonstrated the Council's full support for the candidates of the Movement list, describing them as “reliable and qualified personnel” to participate in the electoral race, according to a statement from the faction.

“The Council affirmed its adoption of an internal constitution as the legal and administrative foundation for the movement's operations, stressing that any amendments to this constitution would be unacceptable,” the statement said. “The late Nushirwan Mustafa, the movement's founder, was designated as a symbolic figure in this context, and it was asserted that all legal and political measures would be pursued to implement the constitution without concessions.”

The statement added, “The electoral committee will set a date for elections to select the Secretary-General and Executive Council members, as outlined in the movement's internal constitution. Any election outside this framework will be considered unconstitutional and undemocratic.”

Regarding organizational work, the statement also noted, "The movement will continue its operations according to the constitution and its political program," indicating that the movement's doors are open to all members to unify efforts and achieve common goals.

While the movement has yet to finalize its decision on participating in the upcoming parliamentary elections, the council reiterated its support for the candidates on the movement's list. “These candidates demonstrate competence and loyalty to the movement's principles, making their support a priority to ensure their success.”

Speaking with a Shafaq News correspondent, observers noted that the meeting did not clarify whether the Movement would participate in the elections or opt for a boycott, keeping all options on the table. “The support shown for the list candidates conveyed a powerful message that the movement is not willing to easily relinquish its position in the political landscape,” they pointed out.

Observers affirmed that this stance reflects the Change Movement's commitment to its principles and its desire to maintain influence within the Region, raising questions about its ability to balance the available options amid the current political conditions.