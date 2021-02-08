Khushnaw announces his program in Erbil

Shafaq News / The new governor of Erbil, Omid Khushnaw, said in a speech today, following his inauguration, that he will work for all "Erbillians".

Khushnaw, a candidate for the Kurdistan Democratic Party, said, "I pledge to make this council a Mini parliament for Erbil and discuss the citizens' complaints and problems."

He added, "Until today, I was the candidate of the Democratic Party. However, after taking the legal oath, I will be an employee of the regional government in citizens' service, especially after I got a promise from Mr. Masrour Barzani, the head of the government of the region, to support us in order to serve Residents of Erbil.

Khoshnaw received 18 votes from 23 members who attended the voting session, which several blocs boycotted.

"The general outlines of our work program will be within the general lines of the regional government program in providing services and improving the living conditions of citizens. Our first goal is to unify our discourse in the governorate and the Council, and we also pledge to the people of Erbil not to back down from the reform program announced by the regional government."

He called on the relevant ministries in the regional government to take into consideration - when setting the budget- that Erbil is the capital of the region, and funds must be allocated for its further development.