Khanaqin's youth bazaar: Kurdish-Iranian crafts and flavors

Shafaq News/ A four-day shopping bazaar opened at Kalat Gardens in Khanaqin, bringing together young producers from Iraq’s Kurdistan Region and Iran.

The event features over 80 participants from Halabja, Kalar, Kifri, and Al-Sulaymaniyah, alongside Iranian exhibitors, aiming to support local products and create employment opportunities.

"This is not just a temporary commercial event but a real platform for young entrepreneurs to showcase their ideas and promote Kurdish cultural identity," said organizer Dilshad Mohammed.

Products ranged from Halabja’s pomegranate molasses and pickled goods, presented by Norhan Kaweh, to handmade leather items from Kalar by Heman Rashid. "Handcrafts still have a market when made with authenticity," Rashid told Shafaq News.

Jwan Ali from Kifri offered traditionally brewed Kurdish coffee, describing the event as a chance to introduce "the authentic flavor of our region" to new audiences, while Iranian participant Saeed Nadri displayed handmade carpets and rare sweets, praising the event as "a positive model of cultural and commercial exchange."

Visitors welcomed the bazaar’s diversity and affordability. "Such initiatives breathe life back into the city and allow us to support our local producers," said attendee Suzan Ali.

Organizers hope the event will mark the first of many similar initiatives to boost local economic activity and foster cultural engagement in Khanaqin.