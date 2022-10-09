Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Khanaqin residents refuse Kurdish forces withdrawal from the city

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2022-10-09T11:53:20+0000
Khanaqin residents refuse Kurdish forces withdrawal from the city

Shafaq News / Residents of Khanaqin district, Diyala, rejected the decision to make the Kurdish forces withdraw from the city.

Member of the Cooperative Action Committee for Khanaqin, Salam Abdullah, told Shafaq News agency, "we submitted a complaint to the administration of Khanaqin and the concerned authorities against any decision to expel the Asayish and Kurdish forces from Khanaqin."

"Kurdish forces have been deployed in Khanaqin since 2003 and are an important, fundamental part of the security system that achieved stability all over Khanaqin."

Asayish media official in Garmyan, Lt. Col. Othman Abdul Karim denied the existence of any differences between the Federal and the Asayish forces.

Earlier, a security source told Shafaq News Agency that the federal authorities issued an order to evacuate the headquarters of the emergency company, the Alwand Dam protection forces, and the Peshmerga headquarters inside the tourist hotel near Alwand River.

related

Bulldozing orchards phenomenon expands in Khanaqin

Date: 2021-08-22 10:05:51
Bulldozing orchards phenomenon expands in Khanaqin

Citizens covered by article 140 are deprived of their lands for 17 years, local official says

Date: 2021-05-06 13:57:28
Citizens covered by article 140 are deprived of their lands for 17 years, local official says

Article 140 is the Kurds' campus in Khanaqin ahead of the elections

Date: 2021-08-23 16:25:45
Article 140 is the Kurds' campus in Khanaqin ahead of the elections

Tourism in Khanaqin witnesses heavy losses during Eid

Date: 2021-05-14 08:37:07
Tourism in Khanaqin witnesses heavy losses during Eid

Marches in Khanaqin ahead of the October 10 elections

Date: 2021-10-05 17:28:48
Marches in Khanaqin ahead of the October 10 elections

PUK on the tension with PMF in Khanaqin: personal provocative deeds

Date: 2021-05-17 18:47:52
PUK on the tension with PMF in Khanaqin: personal provocative deeds

University students in a disputed district join the demonstrations wave in the Kurdistan Region 

Date: 2021-11-23 10:28:15
University students in a disputed district join the demonstrations wave in the Kurdistan Region 

Kurdish official lambasts the "Systemic Antagonization of the Kurds" in the Article 140 territories

Date: 2021-06-27 18:41:01
Kurdish official lambasts the "Systemic Antagonization of the Kurds" in the Article 140 territories