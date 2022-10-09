Khanaqin residents refuse Kurdish forces withdrawal from the city

Shafaq News / Residents of Khanaqin district, Diyala, rejected the decision to make the Kurdish forces withdraw from the city.

Member of the Cooperative Action Committee for Khanaqin, Salam Abdullah, told Shafaq News agency, "we submitted a complaint to the administration of Khanaqin and the concerned authorities against any decision to expel the Asayish and Kurdish forces from Khanaqin."

"Kurdish forces have been deployed in Khanaqin since 2003 and are an important, fundamental part of the security system that achieved stability all over Khanaqin."

Asayish media official in Garmyan, Lt. Col. Othman Abdul Karim denied the existence of any differences between the Federal and the Asayish forces.

Earlier, a security source told Shafaq News Agency that the federal authorities issued an order to evacuate the headquarters of the emergency company, the Alwand Dam protection forces, and the Peshmerga headquarters inside the tourist hotel near Alwand River.