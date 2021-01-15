Khanaqin residents protest the demolition of a part of the heritage bridge

Shafaq News / A group of citizens in Khanaqin, a disputed area between Erbil and Baghdad, organized a stand near the heritage bridge, protesting the demolition of a part of the bridge fence and using one of its pillars for commercial purposes.

Saad Aziz, a participant in the protest, told Shafaq News agency that the bridge is a historical symbol of the city and should not be harmed in any way.

Another protestor said that the city's residents decided to organize a sit-in next Sunday, and may block the road in front of the bridge, until those responsible for this sabotage reveal themselves.