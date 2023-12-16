KRI’s PM extends condolences on Kuwait's Amir passing

Shafaq News / The Prime Minister of the Kurdistan Region (KRI), Masrour Barzani, offered his condolences on Saturday for the passing of Kuwait's Amir, Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah.

Barzani posted on X, "With deep sadness, we received the news of the passing of His Highness Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, the Amir of Kuwait."

"We extend our heartfelt condolences to the esteemed Al-Sabah family and the people of Kuwait, praying that the Almighty grants the departed abundant mercy, a place in His vast heavens, and bestows patience and solace upon everyone."