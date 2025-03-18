KRI displacement camp: Man arrested for wife’s murder

Shafaq News/ Authorities have arrested a man accused of killing his wife in a displacement site in Kurdistan Region’s Duhok province, the Akre Police Directorate revealed on Tuesday.

According to the Directorate’s statement, the incident occurred inside Mamilian Camp in the Girdasin subdistrict. The victim was identified as 29-year-old L.M.Y., and the suspect as her 37-year-old husband, A.H.A.

While the motive remains unclear, investigations are ongoing. The victim’s body has been sent to forensic authorities in Duhok, and the suspect is being prosecuted.

Iraq hosts over 1 million internally displaced persons (IDPs), with approximately 100,000 still residing in 21 camps, mostly in the Kurdistan Region. These camps primarily shelter individuals displaced by conflicts in Nineveh, Duhok, Erbil, Al-Sulaymaniyah, Kirkuk, Saladin, Diyala, Al-Anbar, and Baghdad.