Fire engulfs IDPs tents in Duhok’s Khanke camp, injuring several

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, a fire tore through a makeshift tent in Khanke Camp, south of Duhok, resulting in injuries and extensive material losses.

Dakhil Sinjar, a camp resident, said the blaze erupted around 3:00 a.m., injuring his wife and four of his children. “They suffered varying degrees of burns,” he told Shafaq News, adding that he managed to rescue three other children before flames consumed their shelter.

“The injured were taken to the Burn and Plastic Surgery Hospital in Duhok for treatment.”

Sinjar explained that the fire, triggered by an electrical short circuit, destroyed all their belongings, including furniture, household items, and official documents. He urged authorities and humanitarian organizations to provide urgent aid, stressing the harsh living conditions faced by displaced families in the camp.

Khanke Camp, home to thousands of internally displaced persons, including Yazidis, has long struggled with inadequate infrastructure and safety concerns. In 2022, a similar blaze erupted in the camp, destroying several tents.