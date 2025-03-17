KRI bids farewell to literary giant Abdullah Hama Baki

Shafaq News/ On Monday, Kurdish writer and thinker Abdullah Hama Baki, one of the prominent figures in the cultural scene, passed away in Al-Sulaymaniyah, Kurdistan Region (KRI), after a battle with illness.

The late Baki, a distinguished researcher and prolific author, left an indelible mark on Kurdish literature and the arts. His extensive body of work, which spanned a wide range of artistic and cultural topics, not only enriched the Kurdish library but also solidified his reputation among intellectuals as a key figure in advancing the Kurdish enlightenment movement and strengthening the region’s cultural identity.

Baki was also the brother of Hama Hama Baki, another influential force in the Kurdish cultural scene.