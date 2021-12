Shafaq News/ The Prime Minister of the Kurdistan Region, Masrour Barzani, decided to renew 11 water dams in the region and Garmyan administration.

A statement by the Media and Information Department of the Kurdistan Regional Government said that the decision includes dams in Erbil, al-Sulaymaniyah, Duhok governorates, in addition to the Garmyan administration.

This decision comes after floods swept Erbil last week, in which dozens were injured, killed, and went missing.