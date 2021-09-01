Report

KRG to open a new vaccination center in Erbil

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2021-09-01T09:01:49+0000
KRG to open a new vaccination center in Erbil
Shafaq News/ The Minister of Education, Alan Hama Saeed, and the Minister of Health, Saman Al-Barzanji, said that the two ministries are seeking to vaccinate the largest possible number of teachers and workers in the educational corps with the approach of the new school year 2021-2022 in the Kurdistan Region.

 The Minister of Education said in a press conference held today with the Minister of Health on the sidelines of opening a vaccination center in Erbil.

 He added that preparations are underway to open a vaccination center in al-Sulaymaniyah. 

 For his part, the Minister of Health said the ministry had expanded the vaccination campaign for teachers by opening new vaccination centers, noting that more than 60,000 teachers registered their names on the online platform, including 21,000 who received the first dose, while 17,000 received the two doses.

