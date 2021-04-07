Report

KRG to devote three resources to secure the salaries, PM pledges

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2021-04-07T11:22:59+0000
Shafaq News/ The Prime Minister of Kurdistan, Masrour Barzani, pledged to devote the region's resources to secure the salaries of public servants.

Barzani said in a press conference held today, Wednesday, that the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) is covetous to disburse the salaries, "we currently have three primary resources. Baghdad, Oil, and Internal resources. We will secure the salaries from what we get from them."

"We shall wait for the materialization of the budget... We hope the Federal Government fulfills its obligations."

On the issue of the lockdown, Barzani said, "we have a commission to confront Coronavirus. Whether to impose a lockdown or not is its job to decide," he continued, "for the moment, public venues will remain closed, and the measures will remain in force."

"If the citizens abide by the instruction, there will be no need to impose other measures like curfews or schooling shutdown."

