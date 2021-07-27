KRG tightens COVID-19 restrictions

Shafaq News/ Kurdistan's Supreme Committee to Counter the Coronavirus rolled on Tuesday a list of instructions to harness the surge of COVID-19 infection rates amid a spread of the virus's Delta variant in the region.

In a press conference held earlier today, the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) spokesperson, Gutyar Adel, said that the Region currently sits in the purple tier with a high probability to advance toward the red tier, hinting at a potential total lockdown if the pandemic situation in the Region failed to demonstrate significant signs of improvement.

Adel said that a set of measures will be put into action starting from tomorrow, July 28, to mitigate the spread of the virus.

"Vaccination or a negative PCR result every 72 hours are mandatory for malls, worship places, hotels, and cafe visitors and workers," he said.

"KRG employees shall receive COVID-19 vaccines and continue to don masks. Tourists are not allowed to enter into the Region unless they present vaccination certificate or a negative PCR within 48 hours."

Swimming pools and gyms are allowed to receive visitors under strict regulations, while graveyards, conferences, cinema halls, and gatherings shall remain closed.

"Governorates are granted the authority to tighten the preventive measures in accordance with its judgment. The Committee will convene on August 3 to reassess the developments," he concluded.