KRG targets full power coverage in Duhok

Shafaq News- Duhok

Kurdistan Region is expanding the Runaki Electricity Project in Duhok to extend the province’s round-the-clock power supply, a Kurdish official stated on Saturday.

During a visit to Duhok, Kamal Muhammad Salih, the Kurdish Minister of Electricity, discussed with Governor Ali Tatar ways to strengthen electricity services in the city and nearby areas, focusing on extending continuous power, improving service delivery, and easing administrative procedures for residents.

The two officials underlined the need for closer coordination between electricity institutions and the provincial administration, describing joint efforts as key to improving basic services.

Pointing that 85% of the Kurdistan Region currently receives uninterrupted electricity for 24 hours, Salih noted the unification of electricity tariffs across the Region, adding that the ministry relies on multiple energy sources to sustain supply.

He also explained that electricity production declined but did not stop when gas output at the Khor Mor gas field was disrupted, noting gradual progress toward resolving the issue.

Launched by Kurdish Prime Minister Masrour Barzani in October 2024, the Runaki project —meaning “light”— is an initiative designed to modernize the electricity sector and deliver round-the-clock power to homes and businesses across the Kurdistan Region by the end of 2026.