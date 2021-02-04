Report

KRG supports Cancer patients from different regions of Iraq, Barzani says

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2021-02-04T18:21:54+0000
Shafaq News / Kurdistan’ PM, Masrour Barzani confirmed, today, Thursday, that in the past year (2020) his government has allocated $60 million for cancer treatment centers.

Barzani said in a statement on the world cancer day, “we will not forget the people who fight this disease or who have died of it.”

He pointed out that the Kurdistan Regional Government is committed to providing the necessary aid to cancer patients, noting that KRG invested $ 60 million last year in the Regional Government Cancer Fund, as well as building advanced health centers and providing all equipment.

"We know that cancer patients need the support of all parties, therefore the health service center provides free services and treats patients from different regions of Iraq, and we will also secure financial aids to patients in a timely manner.

