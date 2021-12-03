Report

KRG stresses the need for coordination between Baghdad and Erbil in the disputed areas

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2021-12-03T12:59:45+0000
KRG stresses the need for coordination between Baghdad and Erbil in the disputed areas

Shafaq News/ The Kurdistan Regional Government expressed today full readiness to cooperate with the federal government to bridge the security gaps in the disputed areas.

Government spokesman Gotiar Adel said in a statement today, "in order to put an end to ISIS's ongoing terrorist attacks in the Kurdish areas outside the Kurdistan Region administration, and to bridge the security gaps in those areas, the federal government must coordinate and enhance joint action with the Peshmerga forces."

It added, "the Kurdistan Regional Government has expressed its full readiness to do what is necessary in this regard."

