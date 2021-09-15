Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

KRG stresses the beed for cooperation to achieve the elections' success

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2021-09-15T15:15:46+0000
KRG stresses the beed for cooperation to achieve the elections' success

Shafaq News/ The Kurdistan Regional Government submitted today a proposal to the federal government in Baghdad to secure early elections in Kirkuk governorate.

KRG spokesman, Gotiar Adel, stressed in a press conference, "the need for the Peshmerga to return to Kirkuk in coordination with the federal government in Baghdad," noting, "the elections need a calm atmosphere that must be provided in Kirkuk for the success of the electoral process."

Adel emphasized the importance of high-level coordination to control ISIS movements in the Kurdish areas outside the region's administration.

Commenting on the attack that targeted the Erbil International Airport, he said, "We are, in cooperation with the Global Coalition, in an ongoing investigation, and if we obtain evidence against any party that carried out the bombing, the regional government will take the necessary measures against it."

"The regional government will always work to maintain the security and stability of the region", he concluded.

related

KRG to internationalize Al-Anfal Genocide

Date: 2020-08-25 08:32:26
KRG to internationalize Al-Anfal Genocide

KRG to devote three resources to secure the salaries, PM pledges

Date: 2021-04-07 11:22:59
KRG to devote three resources to secure the salaries, PM pledges

What is the truth behind buying modern cars for ministers in Kurdistan Region? The government answers

Date: 2020-04-09 14:09:27
What is the truth behind buying modern cars for ministers in Kurdistan Region? The government answers

KRG tightens preventive measures to combat Corona virus

Date: 2020-02-20 10:24:49
KRG tightens preventive measures to combat Corona virus

KRG Interior Ministry issues new curfew orders

Date: 2020-06-01 12:54:26
KRG Interior Ministry issues new curfew orders

KRG calls media to support them in combating Corona

Date: 2020-03-11 12:32:33
KRG calls media to support them in combating Corona

KRG is yet to respond to the parliament on the accountability session, MP says

Date: 2020-10-18 09:57:30
KRG is yet to respond to the parliament on the accountability session, MP says

KRG instructs holding an extensive meeting to prepare the budget draft and refer it to Parliament

Date: 2021-06-23 14:25:42
KRG instructs holding an extensive meeting to prepare the budget draft and refer it to Parliament