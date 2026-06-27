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KRG spending topped $66B between 2019 and 2025

KRG spending topped $66B between 2019 and 2025
2026-06-27T14:28:13+00:00

Shafaq News- Erbil

The Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) spent more than 87.5 trillion Iraqi dinars (about $66B) between 2019 and 2025, with over 65 trillion dinars (about $49B) allocated to salaries, the Finance Ministry said on Saturday.

More than 14 trillion dinars (about $10.6B) went to operational spending, while electricity generation and investment projects each accounted for more than 4 trillion dinars (about $3B).

The figures exclude unpaid salaries, pension-related deductions, outstanding payments to contractors, and some electricity generation costs settled through financial offsets due to cash shortages.

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