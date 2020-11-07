KRG resumes oil pumping via the pipeline detonated by PKK

Shafaq News / The Kurdistan Regional Government announced on Saturday the resumption of oil exports after repairing the pipeline targeted by the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK).

Government spokesman Gotiar Adel said in a tweet published today that the government has resumed pumping oil from the pipeline with the regular production capacity.

At the end of October, the government announced that it would suspend its oil exports after bombing the pipeline pumping oil.

On the 29th of last month, the media affiliated with the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) adopted in a statement detonating an oil pipeline of the Turkish "BOTA" company in Pagok region of the city of Merdin, northeastern Turkey, putting it out of service.

This attack comes days after the Kurdistan Regional Security Council announced dismantling a 12-person cell associated with PKK. The cell, according to the council, was planning to launch attacks on diplomats and capital companies in the region.

These developments also come as Baghdad and Erbil have reached an agreement to normalize the situation in the district of Sinjar, Nineveh. Both parties agreed on jointly administering the district and removing all armed groups from it; most notably the Kurdistan Workers Party.