Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

KRG resumes oil pumping via the pipeline detonated by PKK

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2020-11-07T11:05:01+0000
KRG resumes oil pumping via the pipeline detonated by PKK

Shafaq News / The Kurdistan Regional Government announced on Saturday the resumption of oil exports after repairing the pipeline targeted by the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK).

Government spokesman Gotiar Adel said in a tweet published today that the government has resumed pumping oil from the pipeline with the regular production capacity.

At the end of October, the government announced that it would suspend its oil exports after bombing the pipeline pumping oil.

On the 29th of last month, the media affiliated with the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) adopted in a statement detonating an oil pipeline of the Turkish "BOTA" company in Pagok region of the city of Merdin, northeastern Turkey, putting it out of service.

This attack comes days after the Kurdistan Regional Security Council announced dismantling a 12-person cell associated with PKK. The cell, according to the council, was planning to launch attacks on diplomats and capital companies in the region.

These developments also come as Baghdad and Erbil have reached an agreement to normalize the situation in the district of Sinjar, Nineveh. Both parties agreed on jointly administering the district and removing all armed groups from it; most notably the Kurdistan Workers Party.

related

PKK: Turkey spreads rumors about fighting alongside Armenia

Date: 2020-10-08 14:28:11
PKK: Turkey spreads rumors about fighting alongside Armenia

A new Turkish bombing kills PKK fighters

Date: 2020-08-14 09:47:35
A new Turkish bombing kills PKK fighters

PKK leads a third attack against Kurdistan’s official forces

Date: 2020-11-04 18:15:19
PKK leads a third attack against Kurdistan’s official forces

Even after the end of its operations.. the Turkish army is still stationed on Kurdistan's mountains

Date: 2020-09-06 11:30:10
Even after the end of its operations.. the Turkish army is still stationed on Kurdistan's mountains

Turkish raids on Kurdistan region kill two PKK members

Date: 2019-08-13 12:48:36
Turkish raids on Kurdistan region kill two PKK members

PKK calls for dialogue with Kurdistan

Date: 2020-11-05 11:35:39
PKK calls for dialogue with Kurdistan

Turkey bombards villages near mount Qandil for the first time in two months

Date: 2020-10-19 16:31:09
Turkey bombards villages near mount Qandil for the first time in two months

Turkey targets PKK in northern Erbil

Date: 2020-08-14 13:30:30
Turkey targets PKK in northern Erbil