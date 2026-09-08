Shafaq News- Erbil

The Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) has completed more than 480 projects across multiple sectors, with another 380 currently underway, Construction and Housing Minister Dana Abdul Karim told Shafaq News on Tuesday.

Abdul Karim said the government is preparing to launch a new package under a “10-year strategic plan” focused particularly on roads, infrastructure and housing, highlighting “full coordination” among government teams and authorities across the Kurdistan Region to respond to residents' demands and carry out projects addressing their needs.

The figures come as the KRG advances infrastructure and public service projects in Erbil. Last month, the government began implementing a package worth nearly one billion Iraqi dinars (about $760,000), funded through the capital's municipal revenues and covering road construction and paving, rainwater drainage and sewage networks, and the demarcation of residential plots.

Construction has also begun on the Shorsh Bridge along the Erbil-Koy Sanjaq dual carriageway. The 48-meter-high structure is expected to become the highest bridge of its kind in Iraq, according to project engineers.