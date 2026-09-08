Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraqi authorities on Tuesday released former lawmaker Kazim Al-Sayadi after about 22 days in detention, after Prime Minister Ali Al-Zaidi withdrew a complaint against him, a source told Shafaq News.

Al-Sayadi, formerly of Nouri Al-Maliki’s State of Law Coalition, was arrested on August 17 on an extortion charge under a judicial warrant.

On August 9, he denied reports that an arrest warrant had been issued against him on the same charge, calling the claims “completely unfounded” and politically motivated. He also told Shafaq News that he remained in Iraq and was prepared to appear before the judiciary if summoned.