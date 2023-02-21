KRG issues two decrees on the International Mother language Day

Shafaq News/ The Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) issued two decrees to prop up the Kurdish language as the region celebrates the International Mother language Day on Tuesday, February 21.

KRG's media department said in a press release that the ministry of education was tasked to create a curriculum to teach foreigners residing in the Kurdistan region the Kurdish language.

The cabinet, according to the press release, instructed all government and non-government agencies, diplomatic missions, private companies, and hotels to use the Kurdish language on the banners, boards, and posters.

The restaurants in the Kurdistan region shall also make new menus in the Kurdish language, the decree stipulated.

"The decrees were issued in accordance with the official languages law no. 6 of 2014 per a directive by the region's prime minister," the press release concluded.