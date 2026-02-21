Iraqi Kurdistan issues six postage stamps for International Mother Language Day

Shafaq News- Erbil

The Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) on Saturday issued six official postage stamps to mark International Mother Language Day, observed annually on February 21.

According to a statement from the Ministry of Transport and Communications, the stamps represent the languages historically spoken and still used in Erbil: Kurdish, Arabic, Turkmen, Syriac, Armenian, and English as an international reference language. “The issuance represents a sovereign and cultural message.”

The government noted that Kurdistan, with roots extending into ancient Mesopotamia, represents a rare linguistic and civilizational mosaic where multiple languages coexist. It emphasized that these languages form part of the national fabric of the Kurdistan Region and contribute to its cultural richness.

International Mother Language Day was first proclaimed by the United Nations Educational, Scientific, and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) in November 1999 and later recognized by the UN General Assembly. The day has been observed since 2000 to promote multilingualism and protect mother languages worldwide. The date commemorates the 1952 Bengali Language Movement in what is now Bangladesh.