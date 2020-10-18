Iraq News

KRG is yet to respond to the parliament on the accountability session, MP says

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2020-10-18T09:57:30+0000
Shafaq News / The Presidency of the Kurdistan Regional Parliament pledged on Sunday to hold an accountability session for the government and the government has not replied yet.

Member of the Commission, Hayman Hawrami, said in a press conference held today that the session will soon be included on the agenda of Parliament, "we have submitted a report to the government and we are waiting for an answer. we must address the government and agree on a date to hold the session".

A parliamentary source revealed last September that parliamentarians had successfully had the necessary signatures that allow holding an accountability session for the Prime Minister Masrour Barzani, his deputy Qubad Talabani, and Minister of Finance Awat Sheikh Jannab, regarding the issue of the public sector employees' salary cuts.

